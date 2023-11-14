NT Government claims Middle Arm gas precinct will close the gap while Chief Minister’s shares in gas corporation are unveiled

Nov 14th 2023

Middle Arm should not be used as a gas hub.

The Northern Territory Government has disclosed information to the Senate Inquiry into the Middle Arm gas precinct claiming that one of the key reasons for pursuing the controversial project was to improve outcomes for First Nations Territorians.

In their submission, the NT Government claims Closing the Gap as their ‘strategic’ reason alongside a ‘pathway to self reliance’ for undertaking the project, sighting that ‘key enablers of the territory’s economic growth, including [Middle Arm], are essential to realising the intent and outcomes of the national agreement on Closing the Gap'.

Alongside this, seven weeks after becoming the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Ms Fyles disclosed that she owns an unknown number of shares in oil and gas giant Woodside Energy.

GetUp CEO, Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“There is invested interest from key political players in Middle Arm, our politics have no place for dodgy deals amongst those profiting off Woodside shares - Middle Arm should not be used as a gas hub.

“This is the Labor chief minister who's been peddling fracking in the NT and pushing for the development of something that will destroy Country and have devastating impacts for generations to come.

“Natasha Fyles must listen to Traditional Owners, protect water and Country and ban fracking in the NT.

“The Inquiry should recommend the Government scrap their nearly $2 billion in public funding for the Middle Arm gas hub.”

ENDS

Media contact, Amy Morgan, media@getup.org.au, +61 2 8188 2870