Origin shareholders submit concerns over fracking the Beetaloo

Aug 19th 2022

Origin Energy’s fracking gas field projects in the Northern Territory go against international standards on consent

GetUp has filed Shareholder Resolutions to Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG), seeking that the company include resolutions to respect Traditional Owners water, their cultural heritage and their right to say no.

This year 125 Origin shareholders have backed this in and advocated these resolutions - urging investors to support them at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held in October.

GetUp’s First Nations Justice Campaign Director, Amy Gordon said:

“Origin Energy’s fracking gas field projects in the Northern Territory go against international standards on consent under the United Nations Free Prior and Informed Consent, have undergone notable scrutiny in several national inquiries, and present significant reputational risk.

“Investors are therefore urged to vote in favour of the resolutions, which GetUp has supported shareholders to propose at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Origin Energy.

“The submissions are straight forward, they’re about respect, about protection of water and rightful consent - Traditional Owners have said no to fracking since the beginning.”

