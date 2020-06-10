Political censorship to exclude MPs from Parliament after Black Lives Matter protests

Jun 10th 2020

Today’s move by Federal Labor to exclude MPs from Parliament who attended the weekend’s Black Lives Matters rallies will censor First Nations voices and support for the Black Lives Matter movement at the time it’s needed most.

GetUp’s First Nations Justice Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin said:

“This move will stifle strong voices for the Black Lives Matter movement, such as Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, in our Parliament at this crucial time,” said Larissa Baldwin.

“Now is the time to be elevating First Nations voices on the streets and in the parliament as the world surges in support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There are no active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Territory, where the protests were held within the local laws, so it’s a complete farce to expect Senator Malarndirri McCarthy to be absent from the Parliament.

“The deputy chief medical officer has said there is no need for any MPs who attended the Black Lives Matter protests to self-isolate.

“Labor should back their MPs and stand up to the conservatives, who have pounced on the issue to silence First Nations voices such as Senator Malarndirri McCarthy and oppose the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Deaths in custody must be pushed to the top of the national agenda while Parliament sits this week, and First Nations voices like Senator Malarndirri McCarthy should be elevated in any debate, not silenced,” said Larissa Baldwin.

