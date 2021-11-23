Powershop on notice after Shell takeover

Nov 23rd 2021

Shell’s takeover of Powershop has let down the tens of thousands of customers who originally made the switch in search of a cleaner energy option.

GetUp mobilised tens of thousands of people to switch to Powershop, which was previously rated as one of Australia’s greenest energy companies. This move by Shell impacts the everyday people who switched to Powershop to distance themselves from big polluters.

GetUp's Climate Justice Campaign Director Kathryn McCallum said:

“Supporting a big climate polluter is not what our members signed up for. We're putting Powershop on notice that we are no longer satisfied customers and we will be shopping around.

“Shell is one of the worst climate polluters in the world. They are one of a small handful of corporations substantially responsible for heating our planet, leaving billions of people to pay the price.

“Unless Shell plans to reverse its expansion of fossil fuels, this move should be seen for what it is – greenwash.

“Under Shell’s ownership, Powershop has become the very corporation many customers were actively trying to move away from."