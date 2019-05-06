Quentin Dempster adds voice to defend ABC this election

May 6th 2019

This election GetUp members are demonstrating the political cost of the Morrison Government’s persistent attacks on our ABC.

GetUp is premiering a new ad voiced by Quentin Dempster, former ABC journalist, Walkley winner and Member of the Order of Australia for services to media. The ad is being funded by thousands of GetUp members to help make the ABC a critical issue this election.

The ad calls on voters to “vote for a strong ABC”, by not voting Liberal in the electorates where it will air.

Mr Dempster said the ABC was a cornerstone of Australian democracy.

“The ABC gives us fearless journalism, iconic children’s programming and emergency broadcasting during our greatest hours of need,” he said.

“It is unique among broadcasters in its treatment of its audience as citizens in a democracy, not consumers to be offered up to advertisers.This election is the opportunity for us, as citizens, to demand more for our ABC.

“The weight of evidence is that the Morrison Government, in its current state of capture by those ideologically opposed to the ABC, cannot be trusted to preserve it. In this election it is they who must hear our message loudest and firmest, and the purpose of this ad is to deliver that message.”

Movie-goers in Boothby, Mayo and Wentworth will see the ad, as well as other voters online.

“The ABC is among the most respected and cherished institutions in Australia,” said GetUp’s Boothby Lead Campaigner, Renaire Druery.

"As the Mayo by-election recently showed, how a party or candidate deals with the ABC matters at the ballot box."