Propping up failing gas industry is a waste of public money

Dec 17th 2020

The Federal Government's decision to earmark $50 million for fast-tracking gas exploration in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin is an outrageous waste of public money.

It's yet another bailout for a fracking industry that increasingly can't secure funds on its own, and flies in the face of the express wishes of Traditional Owners and communities across the Basin opposed to fracking.

Gas dinosaurs like Origin have been waiting on taxpayer handouts from the Federal Government because they know their proposed gas pipeline is not economically viable and cannot survive on its own merits. Thanks to the Government's bizarre ideological opposition to clean energy, this is yet another chance to invest in Australia's renewables future gone begging.

GetUp First Nations Justice Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin said:

"The Federal Government's decision to hand the fracking industry a $50 million lifeline is outrageous. It's bad policy, bad for the climate and Traditional Owners overwhelmingly don’t support the project.

"Emissions from the Beetaloo gas fields would completely blow Australia's climate targets and unleash hundreds of millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“Climate change is already affecting remote Indigenous communities. Fracking in the Beetaloo Basin doesn't just go against the wishes of Traditional Owners; it would further accelerate the effects of the climate crisis that threaten Aboriginal culture, community and precious underground water that they rely on.

"Origin should look to the public outcry against Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves as a warning against forcing fracking into communities without the consent of Traditional Owners. Gas exploration in the Beetaloo Basin should cease immediately."

Media contact: Alex McKinnon 0411 829 334

Spokespeople:

Larissa Baldwin, First Nations Justice Campaign Director at GetUp