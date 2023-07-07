Tamboran’s mega fracking rig on way to Beetaloo Basin

Jul 7th 2023

Minister Tanya Plibersek cannot continue to approve coal mines and let fracking corporations go unchecked.

Four trucks carrying Tamboran Resources’ mega fracking rig just left Darwin Port and are en route to the Beetaloo Basin.

GetUp and Traditional Owners call on the Federal Government to take urgent action to protect water from these destructive fracking machines.

Nicholas Milyari Fitzpatrick, Yanyuwa-Garrwa Traditional Owner from Borroloola said:

“Chief Minister Natasha Fyles should not support this industry that so many of the Territory’s people are against. By allowing Tamboran’s mega fracker to roll onto Country, she’s allowing fracking corporations to destroy our communities, bushland, homelands, water and the future of everyone on this continent.

“It’s now time for Federal politicians to do their job and keep their election promises to protect water from Tamboran’s mega fracker.

“Minister Tanya Plibersek – where are you? Why won’t you meet with us?”

Larissa Baldwin-Roberts, GetUp CEO said:

“These fracking rigs have been causing devastation across communities in the US for years.

“They can frack a horizontal well four-kilometres long - just imagine that for a second, that's twenty-five football fields.

“The sheer scale of it means it likely needs two to four times as much water and toxic chemicals than anything else currently approved in Australia – making for a potentially devastating impact on water.

“Minister Tanya Plibersek cannot continue to approve coal mines and let fracking corporations go unchecked. She must urgently prioritise her election commitment to implement water trigger amendments.”

