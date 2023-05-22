Tamboran proves they cannot be trusted to protect water

May 22nd 2023

Three separate incidents reported by ABC’s 7.30 Report at Tamboran’s Maverick 1 exploration well site in the Beetaloo Basin prove fracking corporations cannot be trusted with our most precious resource.

Both the Northern Territory Government and Federal Albanese Government cannot allow this to continue. Fracking cannot be done safely.



Nicholas Milyari Fitzpatrick, Yanyuwa-Garrwa Traditional Owner from Borroloola said:

“This industry can not be trusted. This is just one exploration well. All wells across the Barkly would have had the same problems during the wet season. Imagine the damage if they’re allowed to do what they’ve planned for production.

“The Territory and Federal Government’s are weak, they need to listen to the people and ban fracking, instead they support international companies to get richer and wreck the Northern Territory water table and land.

“These fracking operations will be the biggest problem of this century. What's the point of having a Voice to Parliament if we don't have Country to voice our concerns from.

“Water is life, it gives life to everything around it. If water is contaminated then we and everything water gives life to will also be contaminated. Ban fracking now.”

GetUp’s CEO and Widjabul Wia-bal woman Larissa Baldwin-Roberts said:

“Chief Minister Natasha Fyles is asking Traditional Owners and all remote Aboriginal communities to trust her and her government’s ability to regulate these fracking corporations.

“This is evidence that frackers like Tamboran cannot be trusted with water, and the Northern Territory Government cannot be trusted to control them. They have failed spectacularly on the Pepper review recommendations on water protection, cultural heritage and community legal rights - implementing less than half the recommendations of the Fracking Inquiry.

“It is clear they want to turn the Beetaloo basin into an industrial gas field. Tanya Plibersek MP must urgently act on her commitment to implement the water trigger for onshore gas production.

“The only protection for water is to ban fracking once and for all.”

Media contact: Amy Morgan, media@getup.org.au, +61 2 8188 2870