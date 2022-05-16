"Tim Wilson has no climate plan": Bike billboards hit the streets in Goldstein

May 16th 2022

Roving bike billboards panning Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government for their lack of action on climate change have hit the streets of Goldstein today.

With a GetUp poll showing that 63.2 per cent of Goldstein voters think Barnaby Joyce has too much influence over Australia’s climate policy, the billboards highlight Joyce's outsize role in preventing government action on climate change.

Funded by GetUp members, the billboards will be out and about every day until polling day reminding voters to vote for climate leadership – and that Wilson and the Morrison Government won't deliver it.

Getup volunteers are also handing out how-to-vote cards that show voters how to vote for candidates with stronger climate policies in Goldstein and in 19 other seats around the country.

GetUp has more than 6000 members in the seat of Goldstein and climate is a top issue of concern for them.

Bike billboard pictures here.

uComms polling of 831 Goldstein voters released by GetUp on Saturday revealed that:

– 70.1 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement: “Action on climate change is important for me in deciding how to vote this election,” including 50.4 per cent of respondents who strongly agreed – 63.2 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement: “Barnaby Joyce has too much influence over Australia’s climate policy”, including 48.3 per cent of respondents who strongly agreed – 68 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement: “The Australian Government should prioritise quickly scaling up clean, renewable energy, and end public subsidies for coal, oil and gas corporations”. Only 26.7 per cent of respondents disagreed – 62.4 per cent of respondents opposed new methane gas fracking projects in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Basin. Only 25.8 per cent of respondents expressed support – 59.7 per cent of respondents disagreed with the statement: “Tim Wilson, Scott Morrison and the Liberal-National Coalition have a plan to take strong action on climate change.” 40.9 per cent of respondents strongly disagreed

GetUp Climate Justice Campaign Director Kathryn McCallum said:

"With less than a week to go until the federal election, we're hitting the streets of Goldstein to let voters know that Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government have no plan to tackle coal and gas pollution.

"Our bike billboards will be circling Goldstein every day until polling day, reminding voters that Tim Wilson doesn't decide the Morrison Government's climate policy – Barnaby Joyce does.

“The Morrison Government spent more money marketing their so-called climate plan than they did creating it. People still cleaning up after floods need a government who will take this more seriously.

"We know from polling that voters in Goldstein are determined to vote for climate action this election – and that they don't trust Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government to deliver it. If they want better climate leadership, they must vote for it."

Bike billboard pictures here.

Media contact: Alex McKinnon 0411 829 334

Authorised by Paul Oosting, GetUp, 1/52 Reservoir Street, Surry Hills