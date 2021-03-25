Traditional Owners travel to Canberra to demand a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protection Act

Mar 25th 2021

Traditional Owners are meeting with federal politicians in Parliament House today to push for a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protection Act.

Gomeroi Traditional Custodians Dolly and Steve Talbott will hold a press conference at 11:30am in the Senate Courtyard. Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe will also be in attendance. All will be available for interview.

GetUp First Nations Justice Campaign Director Larissa Baldwin said:

"The ongoing destruction of Indigenous culturally and historically significant sites across the country is unconscionable. Right now, there are no legal mechanisms to protect sites like Juukan Gorge, the Djab Wurrung birthing trees, Wahluu-Mount Panorama, and sites across the Northern Territory threatened by fracking and mining operations.

"If Parliament is serious about preventing another tragedy like that which occurred at Juukan Gorge, they need to get serious and pass a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protection Act that enshrines protections for culturally and historically significant sites.

"Any new heritage law needs to be co-designed with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and should begin the process of establishing a national register of sacred, culturally and historically important sites."

Spokespeople:

Larissa Baldwin, First Nations Justice Campaign Director at GetUp