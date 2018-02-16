Save Murray Darling Protest, NSW Parliament House

Feb 16th 2018

Protesters gathered at NSW Parliament this afternoon to demand the NSW Government support the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

Photographic stills and b-roll footage available here: http://bit.ly/murraydarlingsnaprally

GetUp Campaign Director Emily Mulligan said the the protesters were responding to the NSW Government’s threats to walk away from the agreement.

“NSW is throwing a tantrum that could derail the historic Murray Darling Basin Plan, and destroy all hopes for the river’s survival,” Ms Mulligan said.

“As the Federal Government negotiated cuts to environmental flows in the plan, more than 2,000 GetUp members wrote to their senators and made calls to relevant politicians advocating for the river.

“It clearly shows that people love our rivers and are happy to put their time and money toward protecting the river system that two million people depend on.

“GetUp and its members know the fight is not over yet, they are more passionate than ever and are ready to take action. We will throw everything at making sure one cowboy Water Minster can’t destroy the whole agreement, at making sure that NSW Premier Berejiklian hears us loud and clear – withdrawal from the Murray Darling Basin Plan is not an option.

“NSW ICAC currently has proceedings looking into the NSW Government’s handling of the Murray Darling. Picking up stumps before it has a chance to report is a bit rich to say the least,” Ms Mulligan said.

Almost 20,000 people signed a petition to have a Senate Inquiry investigate allegations of water theft and crowdfunded an ad in The Land targeting Water Minister Barnaby Joyce.

GetUp worked with Murrawarri man Fred Hooper who showed GetUp members the impacts that water theft was having on his sacred river red gum country. 100,000 people saw his message in a moving video GetUp produced ahead of the critical senate vote.