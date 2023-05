GetUp welcomes community engagement on all social media channels. In order to keep our online communities and conversations safe and respectful, comments may be hidden or deleted if they are considered to be:

Abusive, offensive, misleading or unlawful

Defamatory, offensive, obscene or profane language

Comments that are racist, sexist, homophobic or sexually explicit are not acceptable

Spamming in nature

Please remember to keep your comments kind, respectful and on-topic.

GetUp reserves the right to remove any comments or content that breaches guidelines and may block users who consistently abuse our online communities.