Environmental Justice

We’re striving for a safe climate and thriving, vibrant natural world that future generations can enjoy for years to come.

Our Environmental Justice campaigns hold the Government to account and demand clean energy and climate solutions that keep us and our planet safe.

Stop the pollution of clean energy

Angus Taylor and Scott Morrison want the public bodies responsible for our clean energy future to fund gas and nuclear power instead. Sign the petition and show them we won’t stand for this climate sabotage.

Hold Murdoch advertisers accountable!

Who’s really funding the Murdoch media’s culture of climate denial? Chip in to our fight against climate denialism in the Murdoch Press and start holding advertisers to account now!

Who’s pulling the strings during coronavirus?

The unelected National COVID-19 Coordination Commission has taken the front seat in policy making during the coronavirus crisis. Join our campaign demanding greater transparency around the commission today.

Our government is failing the Reef

After the third major coral bleaching event in 5 years, experts say the Morrison Government has violated its legal obligations to protect the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef. Sign the petition and urge every federal MP to demand an urgent cut to the climate pollution killing the Reef.

GetUp gives everyday Australians the chance to make an extraordinary impact – online, across the airwaves, and in the streets.

GetUp focuses and amplifies your voice alongside a million others so that you’re not just heard – you make a real difference. You help set the strategy, you choose the issues you want to work on, and together, we make a huge impact.

