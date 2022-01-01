Stop the pollution of clean energy
Angus Taylor and Scott Morrison want the public bodies responsible for our clean energy future to fund gas and nuclear power instead. Sign the petition and show them we won’t stand for this climate sabotage.
Hold Murdoch advertisers accountable!
Who’s really funding the Murdoch media’s culture of climate denial? Chip in to our fight against climate denialism in the Murdoch Press and start holding advertisers to account now!
Who’s pulling the strings during coronavirus?
The unelected National COVID-19 Coordination Commission has taken the front seat in policy making during the coronavirus crisis. Join our campaign demanding greater transparency around the commission today.
Our government is failing the Reef
After the third major coral bleaching event in 5 years, experts say the Morrison Government has violated its legal obligations to protect the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef. Sign the petition and urge every federal MP to demand an urgent cut to the climate pollution killing the Reef.