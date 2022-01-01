The government’s unaccountable, unelected and handpicked National COVID Commission has handed down a report that has no scientific evidence, no social license and no economic viability.
First Nations communities will be a powerful voting force at the Northern Territory election, with GetUp embarking on a massive grassroots enrolment drive in remote communities.
This Sunday, July 19, marks the day in 2013 when Prime Minister Kevin Rudd announced that people seeking asylum, arriving by boat, will never be settled in Australia and would be processed offshore.
When National Cabinet meets tomorrow, Scott Morrison needs to commit to extending JobKeeper and JobSeeker and make clear that his government won’t bankrupt thousands of workers caught up in a Robodebt 2.0 debacle.
With Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt rightly abandoning a seventy three year justice target, National Cabinet’s meeting tomorrow must set down serious reforms to end Aboriginal deaths in custody.
The gas industry’s mouthpiece Andrew Liveris is out again peddling myths about the viability of fracking in the NT, ignoring the decades of opposition from Traditional Owners, Aboriginal communities and the majority of Territorians.
Migrant and refugee rights groups have joined forces with unions, lawyers and religious organisations to demand urgent government intervention in the growing humanitarian crisis among international students, migrant workers and people seeking asylum in Australia.
As Eden Monaro prepares to head to the polls, GetUp has released an electorate snapshot showing just how critical the ABC is to the community in the wake of the bushfires, coronavirus and unprecedented funding cuts:
GetUp welcomes Labor’s position on securing the future of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC). Both agencies have invested billions in successful clean energy projects around the country, creating thousands of regional jobs.
Today is a day of international solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. GetUp and Colour Code members have signed on to an international statement joining people in 19 countries calling for real political action to protect Black Lives.
GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting said: “In a week of scandal on top of scandal exposing politicians misusing public money, the need for a National ICAC has never been more stark.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the lives of 437 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people killed in custody off the agenda of today’s National Cabinet meeting.
