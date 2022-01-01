Media releases

Leaked report shows more hot air from government’s gas stacked commission

The government’s unaccountable, unelected and handpicked National COVID Commission has handed down a report that has no scientific evidence, no social license and no economic viability.

Jul 29, 2020

GetUp's First Nations justice team launches ambitious electoral effort in the NT

First Nations communities will be a powerful voting force at the Northern Territory election, with GetUp embarking on a massive grassroots enrolment drive in remote communities.

Jul 24, 2020

Seven years of suffering: time to end offshore detention

This Sunday, July 19, marks the day in 2013 when Prime Minister Kevin Rudd announced that people seeking asylum, arriving by boat, will never be settled in Australia and would be processed offshore.

Jul 17, 2020

Morrison’s Robodebt 2.0 - Who's next?

When National Cabinet meets tomorrow, Scott Morrison needs to commit to extending JobKeeper and JobSeeker and make clear that his government won’t bankrupt thousands of workers caught up in a Robodebt 2.0 debacle.

Jul 9, 2020

73 year target abandoned, time for actual reform

With Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt rightly abandoning a seventy three year justice target, National Cabinet’s meeting tomorrow must set down serious reforms to end Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Jul 2, 2020

Andrew Liveris spewing gas myths and selling the NT a lemon

The gas industry’s mouthpiece Andrew Liveris is out again peddling myths about the viability of fracking in the NT, ignoring the decades of opposition from Traditional Owners, Aboriginal communities and the majority of Territorians.

Jul 2, 2020

Migrant worker humanitarian crisis sits with Morrison government

Migrant and refugee rights groups have joined forces with unions, lawyers and religious organisations to demand urgent government intervention in the growing humanitarian crisis among international students, migrant workers and people seeking asylum in Australia.

Jul 1, 2020

ABC critical to voters as Eden Monaro heads to the polls

As Eden Monaro prepares to head to the polls, GetUp has released an electorate snapshot showing just how critical the ABC is to the community in the wake of the bushfires, coronavirus and unprecedented funding cuts:

Jun 30, 2020

Labor’s support for clean energy agencies signals a bright future, but must move beyond gas

GetUp welcomes Labor’s position on securing the future of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC). Both agencies have invested billions in successful clean energy projects around the country, creating thousands of regional jobs.

Jun 24, 2020

International Day of Solidarity for Black Lives Matter

Today is a day of international solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. GetUp and Colour Code members have signed on to an international statement joining people in 19 countries calling for real political action to protect Black Lives.

Jun 20, 2020

Political scandals just another day in the office without a National ICAC

GetUp’s National Director Paul Oosting said: “In a week of scandal on top of scandal exposing politicians misusing public money, the need for a National ICAC has never been more stark.

Jun 17, 2020

National Cabinet fails leadership test on Aboriginal deaths in custody

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the lives of 437 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people killed in custody off the agenda of today’s National Cabinet meeting.

Jun 12, 2020
