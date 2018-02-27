South Australia now leads the world in solar generation

Feb 27th 2018

South Australia now leads the world in overall solar power generation and is second only to Denmark in wind generation.

South Australia now leads the world in overall solar power generation and is second only to Denmark in wind generation.

The latest Renewable Energy Index (REI) compiled by Green Energy Markets and funded by GetUp, shows South Australia’s overall solar generation is now the highest anywhere in the world as a proportion of total electricity generation. Solar comprises 8% of total electricity generation in South Australia – a figure that’s on par with Italy (8%) and ahead of Germany (6%).

In January, renewable energy produced 48% of all electricity generated in South Australia, with wind representing 38% and rooftop solar 10%. By comparison the overall contribution of renewable energy to Australia's main grids was 17.3%.

Renewables created enough electricity in South Australia in January to power 1.4 million homes - almost twice the number of dwellings there are in South Australia!

South Australia now has the highest proportion of homes with a solar system in the world, with almost 3 in 10 homes having solar installed.

GetUp Campaigns Director Sam Regester said South Australia’s political leaders must continue to invest in renewables and set an example for Australia.

“South Australians should be proud that their state is not just leading the country in solar, it’s leading the world.

“The state government’s announcement of a 75% renewable energy target is another great step forward. But there’s no time for South Australia to be resting on its laurels. New research shows South Australia could reach 100% renewable energy by 2025. With a state election coming up, all parties should be competing to put forward the best policies to make South Australia a true renewable energy superpower.

“South Australians are already reaping the benefits of clean energy. Renewables are creating jobs, lowering power bills and reducing pollution. Renewable energy shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It should be a no-brainer!”