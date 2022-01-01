Media > Spokespeople

Larissa Baldwin

First Nations Justice Campaigns Director

Larissa Baldwin is a Widjabul woman from the Bundjalung Nations and GetUp’s First Nations Justice Campaign Director. She dedicates her life to fighting for First Nations justice and Self-Determination. From staunch grassroots resistance, to building the Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network, to starting First Nations Justice campaigning at GetUp. Larissa has a passion for mentoring young people, and crafting brilliant campaign strategies.

Larissa is an expert on gas policy, she has spent extensive periods of time in the Northern Territory working directly with Traditional Owners and communities who don’t support fracking on their land. She’s also undertaken extensive research and policy campaign work on gas supply, the gas industry and its impacts on climate change and fossil fuel emissions.

Larissa can speak on a range of diverse topics including, Native Title and land rights, decarceration, democracy, health, education and politics

Before she joined GetUp she was National Co-Director for Seed Mob and a Queensland Campaigner for the Australian Youth Climate Coalition working across on the Reef and Galilee campaign.

Paul Oosting

National Director

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Social change and movements, Populist left insurgent campaigns (eg. Bernie Sanders), Elections, Electoral reform, Democratic reform, Federal integrity watchdog.

Natalie O'brien

Chief of Staff

TOPICSGetUp campaigns, Digital campaigning, Economic justice, Women in leadership, Non-profit management.

Kathryn McCallum

Climate Justice Campaign Director

TOPICSClimate Justice, climate advocacy, clean energy, environmental policy, conservation.

Chandi Bates

Democracy & Media Campaign Director

TOPICSPress freedom, civil liberties, ABC cuts, trust in democracy, voting rights, media diversity, anti-corruption

Rafi Alam

Campaign Director

TOPICSWelfare, public jobs, housing, healthcare, access to legal justice, community services, corporate tax, privatisation.