GetUp Board

The GetUp Board works with the GetUp team and members to set the movement's strategy. It also manages the organisation's finances, legal compliance and risks.

Carla McGrath

Chair

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong...

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alex Rafalowicz

Alex Rafalowicz’s grandparents survived the holocaust and then settled on Kaurna Country (Adelaide) where his grandfather...

Sara Saleh

Sara Saleh is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on...

Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s...

Karla Deane

Karla Deane is a Senior Associate in Maurice Blackburn’s Brisbane Class Actions practice. Karla is currently...

Sara Haghdoosti

Sara Haghdoosti is the Deputy Director of Win Without War, an organisation that works towards a...
