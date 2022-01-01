The GetUp Board works with the GetUp team and members to set the movement's strategy. It also manages the organisation's finances, legal compliance and risks.
GetUp is an independent, not for profit community campaigning organisation, incorporated as a company limited by guarantee. GetUp receives no political party or government funding, and every campaign we run is entirely supported by voluntary donations.
GetUp's purpose is set out in our constitution – to advance progressive public policy in Australia. We do this by empowering everyday people to have their say.
GetUp's corporate structure is such that every board director is also a 'Full Member' of the company. These Members are not to be confused with 'GetUp members' who are the hundreds of thousands of everyday people from across the country who power our campaigns.
There are also three additional 'Founding Members' who are not board directors:
