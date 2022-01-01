Media releases

Bushfire Royal Commission and State of the Climate Report require more from Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is ignoring the climate policy implications of the Bushfires Royal Commission and the new State of the Climate Report from the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO.

Nov 16, 2020

Thousands call on Scott Morrison to denounce Eric Abetz's "disgraceful" comments

At 2pm on Thursday, November 12, Per Capita research fellow Osmond Chiu will deliver GetUp and Colour Code petitions signed by over 25,000 people to Kirribilli House in North Sydney.

Nov 11, 2020

Malcolm Turnbull to join Tim Flannery and Carla McGrath to launch 'The Climate Cure'

The Honourable Malcolm Turnbull, 29th Prime Minister of Australia, will join renowned climate scientist Tim Flannery for GetUp's exclusive launch of Flannery's new book, The Climate Cure, on Tuesday, November 17.

Nov 10, 2020

Community sentiment pressures Scott Morrison to support people on temporary visas

As people on temporary visas across the country face hunger and destitution, new polling commissioned by GetUp has found overwhelming multi-partisan support for letting people on temporary visas access Covid-19 support payments that have kept so many Australians afloat.

Oct 27, 2020

Origin Energy AGM - native title holders won’t be silenced on fracking

At today’s Origin Energy annual general meeting Native Title Holders will tell shareholders and potential investors they refuse consent for fracking in the NT.

Oct 20, 2020

Budget lacks ambition, locks in uncertainty for millions

The federal budget has locked in long term uncertainty for millions of unemployed and underemployed Australians.

Oct 7, 2020

Morrison Govt bloated gas industry bailout gives green light to fracking

The Morrison Government today gave the green light to fracking across the country, with a massive gas industry bailout that will hand over billions of dollars of public money to multinational fossil fuel companies and set back a safe climate future for decades to come.

Sep 15, 2020

GETUP WELCOMES RIO TINTO’S DECISION TO STAND DOWN CEO

Media Comment: GetUp welcomes the news that Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques and two senior executives have stood down from their roles.

Sep 11, 2020

GetUp puts First Nations communities front and centre on how to vote cards

First Nations issues will be front and centre when GetUp begins handing out how to vote scorecards in six electorates across the Northern Territory this week.

Aug 14, 2020

Scott Morrison cannot handball income support to the states

The Morrison government needs to step up and provide assurances that responsibility for income support will not be shirked off to the states.

Aug 3, 2020

Closing the gap targets won’t end deaths in custody

Today’s Closing the Gap targets are not enough to fix the 232 years of systemic police violence, deaths in custody and everyday racism that have reached a crisis point.

Jul 30, 2020

Government’s own energy market operator rejects Morrison’s “gas recovery” fantasy

New national polling released today by GetUp backs in a fresh report from the Australian Energy Market Operator - renewable energy is the future, it’s overwhelmingly favoured by the public, and a no-brainer for reducing emissions, slashing energy prices and creating jobs.

Jul 30, 2020
