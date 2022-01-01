Prime Minister Scott Morrison is ignoring the climate policy implications of the Bushfires Royal Commission and the new State of the Climate Report from the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO.
At 2pm on Thursday, November 12, Per Capita research fellow Osmond Chiu will deliver GetUp and Colour Code petitions signed by over 25,000 people to Kirribilli House in North Sydney.
The Honourable Malcolm Turnbull, 29th Prime Minister of Australia, will join renowned climate scientist Tim Flannery for GetUp's exclusive launch of Flannery's new book, The Climate Cure, on Tuesday, November 17.
As people on temporary visas across the country face hunger and destitution, new polling commissioned by GetUp has found overwhelming multi-partisan support for letting people on temporary visas access Covid-19 support payments that have kept so many Australians afloat.
At today’s Origin Energy annual general meeting Native Title Holders will tell shareholders and potential investors they refuse consent for fracking in the NT.
The federal budget has locked in long term uncertainty for millions of unemployed and underemployed Australians.
The Morrison Government today gave the green light to fracking across the country, with a massive gas industry bailout that will hand over billions of dollars of public money to multinational fossil fuel companies and set back a safe climate future for decades to come.
Media Comment: GetUp welcomes the news that Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques and two senior executives have stood down from their roles.
First Nations issues will be front and centre when GetUp begins handing out how to vote scorecards in six electorates across the Northern Territory this week.
The Morrison government needs to step up and provide assurances that responsibility for income support will not be shirked off to the states.
Today’s Closing the Gap targets are not enough to fix the 232 years of systemic police violence, deaths in custody and everyday racism that have reached a crisis point.
New national polling released today by GetUp backs in a fresh report from the Australian Energy Market Operator - renewable energy is the future, it’s overwhelmingly favoured by the public, and a no-brainer for reducing emissions, slashing energy prices and creating jobs.
