Today’s move by Federal Labor to exclude MPs from Parliament who attended the weekend’s Black Lives Matters rallies will censor First Nations voices and support for the Black Lives Matter movement at the time it’s needed most.
Today, to mark the return of Federal Parliament, climate activist organisations 350 Australia and GetUp have a six-metre long mobile billboard touring Parliament House.
George Floyd’s death has triggered a movement across the globe that resonates deeply with the hundreds of years of systemic racism, violence and deaths in custody First Nations people have endured in Australia.
As the country moves into a recession, GetUp has launched The People’s Recovery campaign - a bold, alternative vision of resilient jobs, clean investment and an economy that puts people front and centre in the October 2020 coronavirus recovery budget that will determine Australia's future.
Recent polling in the federal electorate of Eden-Monaro, in a survey conducted by uComms on behalf of GetUp, shows that six in 10 voters in the seat believe the Coalition is not doing enough to tackle climate change after the devastating summer bushfires.
The NT Chief Minister’s unwavering support of the gas industry is a catastrophe for our climate, our water, and won’t provide anywhere near the number of jobs that the sales pitch promises.
The government's $60 billion JobKeeper “reporting error” is great news - there is now a clear and immediate imperative to extend the support to casual workers and people on temporary visas who have missed out on vital income support.
The federal government’s Technology Roadmap released today is a desperate bid to prop up the dying gas industry and revive failed technologies of carbon capture and storage.
The Morrison government’s so-called “gas recovery” is a myth - led by and designed for fossil fuel lobbyists with vested interests and deep pockets.
Pushes to fast track changes to environmental protection laws are overwhelmingly unpopular with everyday people across the country, according to national polling released today by GetUp.
Human rights groups have slammed another attempt by the Government to avoid responsibility and scrutiny for their inhumane policy of mandatory, indefinite detention.
On the same day serious questions have been raised about the federal government’s gas-industry linked National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, a report from the Australia Institute shows the NT government has poured $94 million into onshore oil and gas subsidies.
Alex Mckinnon
GetUp+61 411 829 334
Susie Gemmell
GetUp+61 435 862 444