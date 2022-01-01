Media releases

Political censorship to exclude MPs from Parliament after Black Lives Matter protests

Today’s move by Federal Labor to exclude MPs from Parliament who attended the weekend’s Black Lives Matters rallies will censor First Nations voices and support for the Black Lives Matter movement at the time it’s needed most.

Jun 10, 2020

‘ScoMo, ditch your gas mates’: Billboard to tour Parliament

Today, to mark the return of Federal Parliament, climate activist organisations 350 Australia and GetUp have a six-metre long mobile billboard touring Parliament House.

Jun 10, 2020

The lives of the 432 Aboriginal people killed in custody matter

George Floyd’s death has triggered a movement across the globe that resonates deeply with the hundreds of years of systemic racism, violence and deaths in custody First Nations people have endured in Australia.

Jun 6, 2020

Out of this crisis: a People's Recovery

As the country moves into a recession, GetUp has launched The People’s Recovery campaign - a bold, alternative vision of resilient jobs, clean investment and an economy that puts people front and centre in the October 2020 coronavirus recovery budget that will determine Australia's future.

Jun 4, 2020

Climate change critical issue in Eden-Monaro by-election as six in 10 voters say more action needed by government

Recent polling in the federal electorate of Eden-Monaro, in a survey conducted by uComms on behalf of GetUp, shows that six in 10 voters in the seat believe the Coalition is not doing enough to tackle climate change after the devastating summer bushfires.

May 25, 2020

Gunner and Morrison used car salesmen for dying gas industry

The NT Chief Minister’s unwavering support of the gas industry is a catastrophe for our climate, our water, and won’t provide anywhere near the number of jobs that the sales pitch promises.

May 22, 2020

Only thing to do now is extend JobKeeper to casuals and people on temporary visas

The government's $60 billion JobKeeper “reporting error” is great news - there is now a clear and immediate imperative to extend the support to casual workers and people on temporary visas who have missed out on vital income support.

May 22, 2020

Technology Roadmap a sales pitch for dying gas industry

The federal government’s Technology Roadmap released today is a desperate bid to prop up the dying gas industry and revive failed technologies of carbon capture and storage.

May 21, 2020

Gas expansion led by, designed for and serving only the fossil fuel lobby

The Morrison government’s so-called “gas recovery” is a myth - led by and designed for fossil fuel lobbyists with vested interests and deep pockets.

May 20, 2020

Overwhelming majority of people oppose mining companies push to bulldoze our environmental laws

Pushes to fast track changes to environmental protection laws are overwhelmingly unpopular with everyday people across the country, according to national polling released today by GetUp.

May 18, 2020

Expanded border force powers desperate distraction from government’s inhumane immigration detention

Human rights groups have slammed another attempt by the Government to avoid responsibility and scrutiny for their inhumane policy of mandatory, indefinite detention.

May 14, 2020

Federal government must rule out using any public money to prop up dying gas industry

On the same day serious questions have been raised about the federal government’s gas-industry linked National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, a report from the Australia Institute shows the NT government has poured $94 million into onshore oil and gas subsidies.

May 13, 2020
