GetUp denounces Origin’s climate plan

Aug 30th 2022

This is nothing more than a tactical move ahead of Origin’s Annual General Meeting

Origin’s failure to take into account the emissions from new gas basins in their newly released climate plan, which could increase Australia’s 2020 gas emissions by an additional 13 per cent, measured for the Beetaloo region alone is alarming.

GetUp, along with Traditional Owners in the Beetaloo have been speaking out against gas giants like Origin for over a decade, and still to this day calling for a total ban on fracked shale gas in the Northern Territory because it will irreparably damage water and destroy country and climate.

One of the major uncertainties around fracking is the implications of carbon abatement policies and moves to manage climate change impacts. The implications of Global heating are more severe than previously predicted and significant action on climate change means gas is not a transition fuel like Origin is claiming.

GetUp’s First Nations Campaign Director, Amy Gordon said:

“This is nothing more than a tactical move ahead of Origin’s Annual General Meeting. You cannot release a climate plan that disregards the projects that would be the biggest fossil fuel emitters in Australia and say genuinely that you will be transitioning to a net-zero economy - and Origin shareholders are no longer accepting this either.

“Scope 1, 2 and 3 of Origin’s own emissions standards must be looked at as a whole, and for each gas project that they propose - to give people the opportunity to understand the overall picture of these gas giants and the impact that their fossil fuel projects have and will continue to have on climate change.

“With specific reference to Beetaloo, Traditional Owners have tirelessly said that they do not consent to the fracking project that threatens cultural heritage, sacred sites, and water supplies. It is time Origin listens and we’ll be showing up at this year’s AGM.”

