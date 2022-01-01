Glen Berman

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications of emerging technology practices. Previously, he helped lead technology-driven social change organisations in Australia and the United States. He co-founded Australian Progress, a national nonprofit focused on building the capacity of civil society organisations to create systems change, was Managing Director of SumOfUs, a global online movement focused on corporate accountability, and was General Manager at the Australian Youth Climate Coalition. Glen currently also provides independent consulting services to nonprofits, with a focus on campaign strategy and facilitation. Glen lives and works on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.