Glen Berman

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications of emerging technology practices. Previously, he helped lead technology-driven social change organisations in Australia and the United States. He co-founded Australian Progress, a national nonprofit focused on building the capacity of civil society organisations to create systems change, was Managing Director of SumOfUs, a global online movement focused on corporate accountability, and was General Manager at the Australian Youth Climate Coalition. Glen currently also provides independent consulting services to nonprofits, with a focus on campaign strategy and facilitation. Glen lives and works on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications...

Alan Wu

Alan is a not-for-profit corporate governance specialist, working with communities to build power to make decisions...

Carla McGrath

Chair

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong...

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alex Rafalowicz

Alex Rafalowicz’s grandparents survived the holocaust and then settled on Kaurna Country (Adelaide) where his grandfather...

Sara Saleh

Sara Saleh is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on...

Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s...

Karla Deane

Karla Deane is a Senior Associate in Maurice Blackburn’s Brisbane Class Actions practice. Karla is currently...

Sara Haghdoosti

Sara Haghdoosti is the Deputy Director of Win Without War, an organisation that works towards a...
