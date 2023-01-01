Board > Claire Harman

Claire Harman

Claire Harman is the Head of People and Culture at the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF). In this role she is responsible for learning and development, recruitment, equity, diversity, inclusion and justice and organisational design. Prior to ACF, Claire was Chief of Staff at Purpose, a global social impact consultancy that supports progressive organisations, activists, businesses, and philanthropies. While Claire started her career in program management and campaigning, her work has evolved to focus on building and sustaining impactful teams in an advocacy context. Originally from Ballarat, Claire now lives and works on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.

Carla McGrath

Chair

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong...

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alan Wu

Alan is a not-for-profit corporate governance specialist, working with communities to build power to make decisions...

Glen Berman

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications...

Alexander Dirksen

A community builder, strategist and storyteller, Alexander is committed to efforts that renew, recentre and reimagine....
