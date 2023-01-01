Claire Harman is the Head of People and Culture at the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF). In this role she is responsible for learning and development, recruitment, equity, diversity, inclusion and justice and organisational design. Prior to ACF, Claire was Chief of Staff at Purpose, a global social impact consultancy that supports progressive organisations, activists, businesses, and philanthropies. While Claire started her career in program management and campaigning, her work has evolved to focus on building and sustaining impactful teams in an advocacy context. Originally from Ballarat, Claire now lives and works on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.