Zaahir Edries

Zaahir is an organiser, and strategist with a history in democracy campaigning and law reform work throughout Australia over two decades as a movement lawyer. Zaahir was previously GetUp's General Counsel following a career in private practice and in-house roles. He is a foundation member of the Muslim Legal Network (NSW) and was its president for four years where he led a number of key initiatives, giving evidence at a number of state and federal parliamentary inquiries on, anti discrimination, refugees rights, counter terrorism and racial vilification legislation. Zaahir has served on a number of boards and executive committees and also consults to several for-purpose organisations around the globe on political risk, management, and strategic governance matters. Zaahir holds a Bachelor of Legal Studies from Murdoch University and a Masters of Law and Legal Practice from the University of Technology, Sydney as well as being a qualified fitness instructor.