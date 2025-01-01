Board > Zaahir Edries

Zaahir Edries

Zaahir is an organiser, and strategist with a history in democracy campaigning and law reform work throughout Australia over two decades as a movement lawyer. Zaahir was previously GetUp's General Counsel following a career in private practice and in-house roles. He is a foundation member of the Muslim Legal Network (NSW) and was its president for four years where he led a number of key initiatives, giving evidence at a number of state and federal parliamentary inquiries on, anti discrimination, refugees rights, counter terrorism and racial vilification legislation. Zaahir has served on a number of boards and executive committees and also consults to several for-purpose organisations around the globe on political risk, management, and strategic governance matters. Zaahir holds a Bachelor of Legal Studies from Murdoch University and a Masters of Law and Legal Practice from the University of Technology, Sydney as well as being a qualified fitness instructor.

Glen Berman

Chair

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications...

Zaahir Edries

Zaahir is an organiser, and strategist with a history in democracy campaigning and law reform work...

Stephen Monk

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Claire Harman

Claire Harman is the Head of People and Culture at the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF). In...

Ben Margetts

Ben is a strategist and organizational leader with two decades of experience in global campaigning. He...

Alan Wu

Deputy Chair

Alan is a not-for-profit corporate governance specialist, working with communities to build power to make decisions...
Read more about governance at GetUp
;