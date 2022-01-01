Board > Alan Wu

Alan Wu

Alan is a not-for-profit corporate governance specialist, working with communities to build power to make decisions that matter. He currently serves as chair of Australia’s largest youth-run international development organisation, Oaktree, and on the boards of the Victorian Pride Centre, and Democracy in Colour, a racial justice initiative.

Alan previously served as the youngest and longest-serving member of the board of Oxfam Australia, as chair of Australia’s peak body for young people, as Envoy for Young People to the Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, and on the Australian National Commission for UNESCO. He was also an executive and lawyer with the Australian Government, working in the Departments of the Attorney-General, and Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Alan is admitted as a lawyer to the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory, and is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Chartered Governance Institute.

Glen Berman

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications...

Carla McGrath

Chair

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong...

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alex Rafalowicz

Alex Rafalowicz’s grandparents survived the holocaust and then settled on Kaurna Country (Adelaide) where his grandfather...

Sara Saleh

Sara Saleh is an award-winning Arab-Australian human rights activist, writer and poet living and learning on...

Phil Ireland

Phil Ireland is a strategist, policy expert and digital campaigning professional. Phil has over a decade’s...

Karla Deane

Karla Deane is a Senior Associate in Maurice Blackburn’s Brisbane Class Actions practice. Karla is currently...

Sara Haghdoosti

Sara Haghdoosti is the Deputy Director of Win Without War, an organisation that works towards a...
