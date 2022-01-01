Alan is a not-for-profit corporate governance specialist, working with communities to build power to make decisions that matter. He currently serves as chair of Australia’s largest youth-run international development organisation, Oaktree, and on the boards of the Victorian Pride Centre, and Democracy in Colour, a racial justice initiative.

Alan previously served as the youngest and longest-serving member of the board of Oxfam Australia, as chair of Australia’s peak body for young people, as Envoy for Young People to the Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, and on the Australian National Commission for UNESCO. He was also an executive and lawyer with the Australian Government, working in the Departments of the Attorney-General, and Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Alan is admitted as a lawyer to the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory, and is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Chartered Governance Institute.