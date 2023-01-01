Alexander Dirksen

A community builder, strategist and storyteller, Alexander is committed to efforts that renew, recentre and reimagine. Prior to moving to Naarm, Alexander contributed to the work of Reconciliation Canada, Community Knowledge Exchange and the City of Vancouver. He has also served in board and advisory capacities with Apathy is Boring, the City of Vancouver’s Urban Indigenous Peoples’ Advisory Committee, Simon Fraser University and the Vancouver Foundation.

A proud member of Métis Nation BC, Alexander holds a Masters in Global Affairs from the University of Toronto.