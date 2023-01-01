Board > Alexander Dirksen

Alexander Dirksen

A community builder, strategist and storyteller, Alexander is committed to efforts that renew, recentre and reimagine. Prior to moving to Naarm, Alexander contributed to the work of Reconciliation Canada, Community Knowledge Exchange and the City of Vancouver. He has also served in board and advisory capacities with Apathy is Boring, the City of Vancouver’s Urban Indigenous Peoples’ Advisory Committee, Simon Fraser University and the Vancouver Foundation.

A proud member of Métis Nation BC, Alexander holds a Masters in Global Affairs from the University of Toronto.

Carla McGrath

Chair

Carla is a proud Torres Strait Islander woman. Raised on the Australian mainland, Carla retains strong...

Stephen Monk

Deputy Chair

Stephen Monk is an IT entrepreneur with several successful consulting and product businesses in the UK...

Alan Wu

Alan is a not-for-profit corporate governance specialist, working with communities to build power to make decisions...

Glen Berman

Glen is a PhD candidate at the Australian National University, studying the social and societal implications...

Claire Harman

Claire Harman is the Head of People and Culture at the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF). In...

Alexander Dirksen

A community builder, strategist and storyteller, Alexander is committed to efforts that renew, recentre and reimagine....
Read more about governance at GetUp