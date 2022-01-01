The ABC has never been more valued by nor more crucial to the Australian public yet it's never been more at risk, according to a report released today by GetUp and Per Capita.
Over 200 civil society organisations representing millions of people have called on the Federal Cabinet to listen to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and respond to the requests of community-controlled organisations on the ground and immediately release critical resourcing needed to keep people safe.
The tireless work of tenants' unions, community advocates and the thousands of GetUp members who contacted their MPs last week has secured the Government’s move to place a six month moratorium on all rental evictions caused by financial hardship. But there’s still more work to do to ensure housing justice during the Covid19 crisis.
Fracking companies and FIFO workers are putting remote Aboriginal communities at risk and must be declared non-essential, say Indigenous residents living near gas fracking sites in the NT.
We will get through this together, apart.
GetUp says the Government’s Technology Roadmap announcement today is a blow for cheap, clean energy to drive Australia’s economic future.
GetUp has today launched an advertising blitz on Newscorp’s climate denial, putting billboards right outside the headquarters one of their biggest advertisers - Woolworths.
Following today’s ban by RSLWA of the performance of Welcome to Country ceremonies and the flying of the Aboriginal flag at all of its Anzac and Remembrance Day services, GetUp says there is no place for racism on Anzac Day and calls on the Government and the RSL to honour the country’s debt to First Nations service men and women.
GetUp is delighted to announce that current Board member Carla McGrath is the newly elected Chair of the million member strong organisation.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison should immediately move to squash the proposed One Nation Bill that seeks to peddle climate denial and right-wing conspiracy theories in Australian schools.
The cycle of climate denial and inaction will not be broken while fossil fuel money is bankrolling elections and dictating party room politics.
Ned Haughton, climate scientist and bushfire survivor, has recorded a message for the Prime Minister:
