Media releases

New report details death-by-a-thousand-cuts to ABC and our democracy

The ABC has never been more valued by nor more crucial to the Australian public yet it's never been more at risk, according to a report released today by GetUp and Per Capita.

May 4, 2020

Over 200 organisations call on the Federal Government to meet Aboriginal communities COVID-19 demands

Over 200 civil society organisations representing millions of people have called on the Federal Cabinet to listen to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and respond to the requests of community-controlled organisations on the ground and immediately release critical resourcing needed to keep people safe.

May 1, 2020

Eviction moratorium huge step for housing justice, more to do

The tireless work of tenants' unions, community advocates and the thousands of GetUp members who contacted their MPs last week has secured the Government’s move to place a six month moratorium on all rental evictions caused by financial hardship. But there’s still more work to do to ensure housing justice during the Covid19 crisis.

Mar 30, 2020

Fracking must be shut down to protect remote communities from COVID-19

Fracking companies and FIFO workers are putting remote Aboriginal communities at risk and must be declared non-essential, say Indigenous residents living near gas fracking sites in the NT.

Mar 25, 2020

National launch of viralkindness.org.au

We will get through this together, apart.

Mar 20, 2020

Australia has the capacity to be a renewable energy superpower

GetUp says the Government’s Technology Roadmap announcement today is a blow for cheap, clean energy to drive Australia’s economic future.

Feb 28, 2020

GetUp launches advertising blitz on Newscorp’s climate denial

GetUp has today launched an advertising blitz on Newscorp’s climate denial, putting billboards right outside the headquarters one of their biggest advertisers - Woolworths.

Feb 26, 2020

RSL owes a debt to First Nations servicemen and women

Following today’s ban by RSLWA of the performance of Welcome to Country ceremonies and the flying of the Aboriginal flag at all of its Anzac and Remembrance Day services, GetUp says there is no place for racism on Anzac Day and calls on the Government and the RSL to honour the country’s debt to First Nations service men and women.

Feb 21, 2020

GetUp announces Carla McGrath as Chair to lead new vision

GetUp is delighted to announce that current Board member Carla McGrath is the newly elected Chair of the million member strong organisation.

Feb 17, 2020

GetUp slams brazen attempt to peddle climate denial in schools

Prime Minister Scott Morrison should immediately move to squash the proposed One Nation Bill that seeks to peddle climate denial and right-wing conspiracy theories in Australian schools.

Feb 12, 2020

Dirty money is buying politics and party rooms

The cycle of climate denial and inaction will not be broken while fossil fuel money is bankrolling elections and dictating party room politics.

Feb 5, 2020

A government that doesn’t take real action on climate change can’t keep us safe

Ned Haughton, climate scientist and bushfire survivor, has recorded a message for the Prime Minister:

Jan 29, 2020
Media enquiries only

Contact us

media@getup.org.au

Alex Mckinnon

GetUp

+61 411 829 334

Susie Gemmell

GetUp

+61 435 862 444

Follow us