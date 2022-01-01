After years of denial, delay and inaction, the Morrison/Joyce Government has finally been forced to commit Australia to net zero climate pollution by 2050.
When Alawa Elder Aunty May August signed up to attend Origin Energy's Annual General Meeting via Zoom this morning, she hoped to question Origin executives about why the company hasn't consulted with many Traditional Owners and Native Title holders like her in their plans to frack the Beetaloo Basin.
New polling released by GetUp today reveals that the majority of the Australian public stand with Traditional Owners when it comes to saying no to fracking.
News Corp's upcoming editorial campaign supporting net-zero climate pollution by 2050 is a cynical delaying tactic designed to distract from the real action required, which is to phase out coal and gas this decade.
Australia has introduced 92 counter-terrorism laws since 2001, more than any comparable democracy - finds a new independent research report commissioned by GetUp from leading academics Dr Keiran Hardy, Dr Rebecca Ananian-Welsh and Dr Nicola McGarrity.
GetUp will be referring The Australian newspaper to the Australian Media and Communications Authority over its disgraceful and racist reporting on the death of a 50-year-old Aboriginal man in Dubbo.
This afternoon, the Morrison Government teamed up with the Labor Party to greenlight a $50 million handout to the gas industry, abandoning Traditional Owners fighting to protect the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins from fracking.
The Senate inquiry's interim report into the Morrison Government's $50 million Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program is yet further proof they cannot be trusted and have no respect for Traditional Owners from the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins, who have been saying no to fracking on their Country for over a decade.
Today’s launch of Passing the Message Stick is the result of a two-year research project to change the story for First Nations self-determination and justice, building public support to create transformative change.
Traditional Owners have demonstrated their united strength today, giving powerful testimonials before a Senate inquiry into fracking in the Northern Territory.
At Macquarie Bank's Annual General Meeting today, executives dodged, prevaricated and cut off questions from First Nations people opposed to the bank's investments in fracking projects in Australia and the United States.
