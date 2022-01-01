Media releases

Net zero by 2050 a start. What's the plan for this decade?

After years of denial, delay and inaction, the Morrison/Joyce Government has finally been forced to commit Australia to net zero climate pollution by 2050.

Oct 25, 2021

Origin hangs up on Traditional Owners questioning fracking at AGM

When Alawa Elder Aunty May August signed up to attend Origin Energy's Annual General Meeting via Zoom this morning, she hoped to question Origin executives about why the company hasn't consulted with many Traditional Owners and Native Title holders like her in their plans to frack the Beetaloo Basin.

Oct 20, 2021

New polling reveals majority back Traditional Owners in saying no to fracking

New polling released by GetUp today reveals that the majority of the Australian public stand with Traditional Owners when it comes to saying no to fracking.

Sep 13, 2021

News Corp's "commitment" to net-zero by 2050 is a cynical delaying tactic

News Corp's upcoming editorial campaign supporting net-zero climate pollution by 2050 is a cynical delaying tactic designed to distract from the real action required, which is to phase out coal and gas this decade.

Sep 6, 2021

New GetUp report reveals how Australia’s counter-terrorism laws undermine democratic freedoms

Australia has introduced 92 counter-terrorism laws since 2001, more than any comparable democracy - finds a new independent research report commissioned by GetUp from leading academics Dr Keiran Hardy, Dr Rebecca Ananian-Welsh and Dr Nicola McGarrity.

Sep 5, 2021

ACMA must censure News Corp for naming and shaming Aboriginal man who died of COVID

GetUp will be referring The Australian newspaper to the Australian Media and Communications Authority over its disgraceful and racist reporting on the death of a 50-year-old Aboriginal man in Dubbo.

Sep 2, 2021

Major parties collude to abandon Traditional Owners on Beetaloo fracking

This afternoon, the Morrison Government teamed up with the Labor Party to greenlight a $50 million handout to the gas industry, abandoning Traditional Owners fighting to protect the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins from fracking.

Aug 25, 2021

Government and Labor set to ignore Traditional Owner consent in the Beetaloo

The Senate inquiry's interim report into the Morrison Government's $50 million Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program is yet further proof they cannot be trusted and have no respect for Traditional Owners from the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins, who have been saying no to fracking on their Country for over a decade.

Aug 24, 2021

Shareholders urge Origin to abandon fracking in the Northern Territory

Aug 18, 2021

“Passing The Message Stick” - transformative change for First Nations self-determination and justice

Today’s launch of Passing the Message Stick is the result of a two-year research project to change the story for First Nations self-determination and justice, building public support to create transformative change.

Aug 10, 2021

“We won't allow fracking on our Country” - Traditional Owners unite voices in front of Senate Inquiry

Traditional Owners have demonstrated their united strength today, giving powerful testimonials before a Senate inquiry into fracking in the Northern Territory.

Aug 2, 2021

"Gutless" Macquarie gags questions from First Nations people at contentious AGM

At Macquarie Bank's Annual General Meeting today, executives dodged, prevaricated and cut off questions from First Nations people opposed to the bank's investments in fracking projects in Australia and the United States.

Jul 29, 2021
