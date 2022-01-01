“The challenge against Josh Frydenberg on the grounds of dual citizenship is beyond offensive and we condemn it.
Half of the Northern Territory has been handed to the gas lobby and today’s no-go zones leave many remote Aboriginal communities in the fracking zone with nothing but an arbitrary buffer zone.
Thousands of people marching nationwide on Saturday to mark six years too long of Australia’s cruel offshore detention regime.
From today, thousands of people are expected to participate in GetUp’s Vision Survey – the organisation’s principal mechanism for setting its priority campaign areas and how to work on them.
Adani may have bullied their way into a sham groundwater approval but it’s not over yet. GetUp’s Environmental Justice Campaigns Director Sam Regester says Adani still has a long way to go before it can start its climate wrecking, water guzzling, reef destroying mine.
While Queensland suffers through prolonged and intense drought, the Federal Government and Adani have been riding roughshod over proper process and silencing community voices.
This election, GetUp tripled its people power and defied national and state trends.
NSW Police have confirmed that Abbott’s campaign and 2GB’s Ray Hadley got it wrong.
Tony Abbott’s office is using its right-wing media connections to push baseless claims against GetUp staff, with media ally Ray Hadley openly heavying NSW Police.
GetUp is at remote polling stations around the Northern Territory this week, talking to voters in remote Aboriginal communities about how political parties stack up on key issues such as remote housing, deaths in custody and the Northern Territory Intervention.
This election GetUp members are demonstrating the political cost of the Morrison Government’s persistent attacks on our ABC.
Tony Abbott doesn’t represent Warringah’s views on climate change, he’s out of touch, out of date and could soon be out of office.
