Media releases

GetUp opposes Section 44 action against Frydenberg

“The challenge against Josh Frydenberg on the grounds of dual citizenship is beyond offensive and we condemn it.

Aug 2, 2019

NT government sacrifices remote communities to the fracking industry

Half of the Northern Territory has been handed to the gas lobby and today’s no-go zones leave many remote Aboriginal communities in the fracking zone with nothing but an arbitrary buffer zone.

Jul 24, 2019

Thousands to rally nationally to say 6 years too long

Thousands of people marching nationwide on Saturday to mark six years too long of Australia’s cruel offshore detention regime.

Jul 19, 2019

GetUp members to set organisation's agenda for next three years

From today, thousands of people are expected to participate in GetUp’s Vision Survey – the organisation’s principal mechanism for setting its priority campaign areas and how to work on them.

Jul 13, 2019

Fight not over against Adani’s sham approval

Adani may have bullied their way into a sham groundwater approval but it’s not over yet. GetUp’s Environmental Justice Campaigns Director Sam Regester says Adani still has a long way to go before it can start its climate wrecking, water guzzling, reef destroying mine.

Jun 13, 2019

Handing Adani Queensland’s water a sick mistake during gruelling drought

While Queensland suffers through prolonged and intense drought, the Federal Government and Adani have been riding roughshod over proper process and silencing community voices.

Jun 13, 2019

Warringah beams spotlight on power of the people

This election, GetUp tripled its people power and defied national and state trends.

May 19, 2019

Abbott campaign’s last-minute lie exposed

NSW Police have confirmed that Abbott’s campaign and 2GB’s Ray Hadley got it wrong.

May 17, 2019

Baseless smear drags police into Battle for Warringah

Tony Abbott’s office is using its right-wing media connections to push baseless claims against GetUp staff, with media ally Ray Hadley openly heavying NSW Police.

May 16, 2019

Parties warned not to take remote communities for granted

GetUp is at remote polling stations around the Northern Territory this week, talking to voters in remote Aboriginal communities about how political parties stack up on key issues such as remote housing, deaths in custody and the Northern Territory Intervention.

May 9, 2019

Quentin Dempster adds voice to defend ABC this election

This election GetUp members are demonstrating the political cost of the Morrison Government’s persistent attacks on our ABC.

May 6, 2019

After 25 years, Warringah is ready for climate leadership

Tony Abbott doesn’t represent Warringah’s views on climate change, he’s out of touch, out of date and could soon be out of office.

May 5, 2019
Media enquiries only

Contact us

media@getup.org.au

Alex Mckinnon

GetUp

+61 411 829 334

Susie Gemmell

GetUp

+61 435 862 444

Follow us