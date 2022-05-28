After seven years at the helm building GetUp’s one million member strong progressive movement, Paul Oosting has announced he is stepping down as GetUp’s National Director.
GetUp has called for action on First Nations justice and climate justice as the campaign priorities of its million-member strong movement under the new Labor Government.
Getup has slammed the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announcement today that it has failed to ensure polling booths in remote communities would be fully operational on election day, saying it amounts to voter suppression in First Nations communities.
Roving bike billboards panning Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government for their lack of action on climate change have hit the streets of Goldstein today.
GetUp has today released its how-to-vote cards for the upcoming federal election, preferencing candidates with strong policies on climate action, First Nations justice and economic inequality.
GetUp is uniquely placed to campaign at polling booths with how-to-vote cards that give voters policy guidance on a range of issues.
Politicians on the campaign trail in Melbourne were joined by a new personality today ‒ a life-sized bust of Scott Morrison made entirely out of coal. #CoalMo is a collaboration between GetUp, Pratt and climate activism lab Rouser.
A progress report from the Senate probe into the Morrison Government’s $50 million handout to frack the Beetaloo Basin reflects the testimonies of Traditional Owners who do not consent to the project, as well as bringing to light the misuse of public funds and lack of scrutiny towards government ministers.
As the federal election starter gun fires, the whole country continues to shoulder the burden of Scott Morrison’s failed or absent leadership.
GetUp responds to the federal cuts to climate change and communities
New polling data shows healthcare remains a top priority for voters this budget
Traditional Owners and remote communities across the Northern Territory have stood united to tell politicians they do not consent to fracking on their land.
