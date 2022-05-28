Media releases

GetUp searches for its next leader

After seven years at the helm building GetUp’s one million member strong progressive movement, Paul Oosting has announced he is stepping down as GetUp’s National Director.

May 28, 2022

GetUp to push Labor government for First Nations and climate justice

GetUp has called for action on First Nations justice and climate justice as the campaign priorities of its million-member strong movement under the new Labor Government.

May 23, 2022

AEC remote polling booth worker shortages amount to voter suppression

Getup has slammed the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announcement today that it has failed to ensure polling booths in remote communities would be fully operational on election day, saying it amounts to voter suppression in First Nations communities.

May 18, 2022

"Tim Wilson has no climate plan": Bike billboards hit the streets in Goldstein

Roving bike billboards panning Tim Wilson and the Morrison Government for their lack of action on climate change have hit the streets of Goldstein today.

May 16, 2022

GetUp How-To-Vote cards preference candidates with strong climate, First Nations policies

GetUp has today released its how-to-vote cards for the upcoming federal election, preferencing candidates with strong policies on climate action, First Nations justice and economic inequality.

May 6, 2022

GetUp is uniquely placed to campaign at polling booths with how-to-vote cards that give voters policy guidance on a range of issues.

May 4, 2022

#CoalMo statue finally reveals the real Scott Morrison

Politicians on the campaign trail in Melbourne were joined by a new personality today ‒ a life-sized bust of Scott Morrison made entirely out of coal. #CoalMo is a collaboration between GetUp, Pratt and climate activism lab Rouser.

Apr 30, 2022

Beetaloo report backs Traditional Owners on consent, probes Morrison Government’s misuse of public money

A progress report from the Senate probe into the Morrison Government’s $50 million handout to frack the Beetaloo Basin reflects the testimonies of Traditional Owners who do not consent to the project, as well as bringing to light the misuse of public funds and lack of scrutiny towards government ministers.

Apr 29, 2022

GetUp lifts up leaders’ voices Morrison can’t ignore this election

As the federal election starter gun fires, the whole country continues to shoulder the burden of Scott Morrison’s failed or absent leadership.

Apr 10, 2022

Budget lets down communities, delivers for big end of town

GetUp responds to the federal cuts to climate change and communities

Mar 29, 2022

Government on notice to boost healthcare funding

New polling data shows healthcare remains a top priority for voters this budget

Mar 28, 2022

Traditional Owners unite against Beetaloo fracking at Senate inquiry

Traditional Owners and remote communities across the Northern Territory have stood united to tell politicians they do not consent to fracking on their land.

Mar 23, 2022
