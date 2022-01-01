Indian communities in marginal seats across the country are demanding their local MPs speak out against the Morrison Government's travel ban.
Multiple petitions have been launched across the country by Indian communities in response to the Federal Government’s India travel ban policy.
Australia’s media is more concentrated, less transparent and less accountable than ever before – according to a new report released by GetUp today analysing Australia’s most up-to-date media ownership data.
A new video from GetUp has exposed just how deep the Morrison Government’s problem with misogyny goes – in their own words:
A new documentary released today reveals the strength and determination of Black Summer bushfire survivors who are still enduring horrific conditions — more than a year after Scott Morrison promised billions in recovery funding that is still largely unspent.
Traditional Owners are meeting with federal politicians in Parliament House today to push for a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protection Act.
“The harassment experienced by Nicolle Flint as the Member for Boothby during the 2019 election campaign is abhorrent to GetUp as an organisation. We condemned the behaviour at the time and went to great lengths to confirm our members were not involved.
The ongoing destruction of Aboriginal sacred and culturally important sites by mining corporations has made Environment Minister Sussan Ley's authority over First Nations heritage untenable.
News today that the Federal Government will only raise the JobSeeker rate by $3.50 a day condemns 1.2 million people who rely on the payment to poverty.
A new report released today reveals a huge shortfall in federal bushfire recovery funding - one year on from the Black Summer bushfires less than half what was promised has made it into the hands of bushfire survivors.
