Media releases

MPs in marginal seats targeted over Indian travel ban

Indian communities in marginal seats across the country are demanding their local MPs speak out against the Morrison Government's travel ban.

May 13, 2021

Indian communities petition Government to ditch travel ban

Multiple petitions have been launched across the country by Indian communities in response to the Federal Government’s India travel ban policy.

May 6, 2021

Nurses and loved ones rally near Scott Morrison's office for aged care funding

May 3, 2021

New GetUp report finds Australian media concentration at crisis point

Australia’s media is more concentrated, less transparent and less accountable than ever before – according to a new report released by GetUp today analysing Australia’s most up-to-date media ownership data.

Apr 12, 2021

New GetUp video exposes the Morrison Government’s problem with men

A new video from GetUp has exposed just how deep the Morrison Government’s problem with misogyny goes – in their own words:

Apr 9, 2021

New GetUp documentary shows resilience of bushfire survivors abandoned by the Government

A new documentary released today reveals the strength and determination of Black Summer bushfire survivors who are still enduring horrific conditions — more than a year after Scott Morrison promised billions in recovery funding that is still largely unspent.

Mar 30, 2021

Traditional Owners travel to Canberra to demand a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protection Act

Traditional Owners are meeting with federal politicians in Parliament House today to push for a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protection Act.

Mar 25, 2021

Statement by GetUp responding to allegations made about the 2019 election campaign in Boothby

“The harassment experienced by Nicolle Flint as the Member for Boothby during the 2019 election campaign is abhorrent to GetUp as an organisation.  We condemned the behaviour at the time and went to great lengths to confirm our members were not involved.

Mar 17, 2021

Minutes' silence for welfare victims on Parliament lawns

Mar 16, 2021

Sussan Ley must be stripped of responsibility for Aboriginal heritage protection

The ongoing destruction of Aboriginal sacred and culturally important sites by mining corporations has made Environment Minister Sussan Ley's authority over First Nations heritage untenable.

Mar 1, 2021

Morrison's $3.50 JobSeeker "raise" is a despicable sham

News today that the Federal Government will only raise the JobSeeker rate by $3.50 a day condemns 1.2 million people who rely on the payment to poverty.

Feb 23, 2021

New report reveals extent of Government failure to fund bushfire recovery

A new report released today reveals a huge shortfall in federal bushfire recovery funding - one year on from the Black Summer bushfires less than half what was promised has made it into the hands of bushfire survivors.

Feb 23, 2021
